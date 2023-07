Suena Meneses dos jonrones

TEX @ WSH

7 7, 2023



Joey Meneses (4) Solo Home Run (Second of the Day)

First time in Career

EV: 103.5 MPH

Launch Angle: 32°

Distance: 428'



Pitcher: Glenn Otto, 93mph Four-Seam Fastball [2397 RPM]

6th Inning



Is Caba Joey back? We sure could use it pic.twitter.com/AdiQWCDyZ0